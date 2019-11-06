Police seek tips in windward Oahu jewelry store burglary

The suspect, seen on the right, ran up to the windows and smashed it in with his fists. (Source: Police)
November 5, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A jewelry thief is on the loose after breaking in to an East Oahu shop.

Windward Jewelers in Kailua fell victim to the heist after a man was caught on camera smashing the glass windows with his fists.

After breaking the glass, he broke into a display case and made off with some items.

The suspect’s face was partially covered by a hoodie.

HPD released video footage of the burglary that took place on Oct. 24 around 1:30 in the morning.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect’s car, which was only described a light colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police. so far, no arrests have been made.

