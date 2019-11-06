Police release surveillance video in smash-and-grab at Ala Moana department store

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three suspects remain on the run following an early morning smash-and-grab Monday at the Macy’s department store in Ala Moana.
At around 2 a.m., according to police, three suspects rammed a vehicle through the doors of the Macy’s entrance on the mall’s second level.
Authorities released surveillance video of the crime on Tuesday, showing the suspects throwing merchandise into the bed of what appears to black-colored pick-up truck.
Shattered glass and broken door frames littered the scene as the suspects stole merchandise and fled.
Shortly after in Makiki, a vehicle possibly used in the crime was found abandoned. The crooks apparently set the vehicle on fire, HPD said. For two hours, Prospect Street was closed between Pele Street and Iolani Ave.
Police have classified the case as second-degree burglary and arson.
No injuries were reported. Anyone with information should call police.
This story may be updated.
