Maui Humane Society in dire need of foster parents for dogs, cats and more

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Maui Humane Society (MHS) is putting out a plea for foster parents.
The society says their kennels are unusually full for this time of year with dogs, cats and other animals. They are encouraging the public to become pet foster parents to help ease the demand.
“MHS makes fostering easy,” the humane society said. “Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster and there is no special training needed to become an SOS Foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog in need.”
In recent weeks, MHS said enforcement officers rescued 23 dogs from one home, resulting in the spike in dogs at the shelter.
Other animals in need of foster homes include rabbits, guinea pigs and cats. MHS says they are currently caring for 214 cats, 115 of which are at MHS facilities while 99 are in foster care.
For more information on becoming a pet foster parent, click here, or visit the shelter any day between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
You can also call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3 or email aloha@mauihumanesociety.org.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.