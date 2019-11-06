List of invited surfers revealed as holding period for ‘The Eddie’ nears

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the best surfers in the world will be keeping an eye on the surf forecast at Waimea Bay starting December 1 — and we learned Tuesday which ones have been invited to participate if surfing’s most popular contest runs this season.
Organizers of the 2019-2020 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Challenge have released the names of the 55 surfers and 18 alternates on the list, which is headlined by Hawaii surfers John John Florence, Kai Lenny and Billy Kemper.
Previous winners Kelly Slater, Bruce Irons, Greg Long and Ross Clarke-Jones have also been invited, as were female surfers Andrea Moller, Emily Erickson, Keala Kennelly and Paige Alms, the largest number of female surfers ever invited to participated.
The full list of invitees includes:
- Aaron Gold
- Andrea Moller
- Ben Wilkinson
- Billy Kemper
- Bruce Irons
- Danilo Couto
- Dave Wassel
- Eli Olson
- Emi Erickson
- Grant Baker
- Greg Long
- Ian Walsh
- Jamie O’Brien
- Jamie Mitchell
- John John Florence
- Kai Lenny
- Keala Kennelly
- Keali‘i Mamala
- Kelly Slater
- Koa Rothman
- Landon McNamara
- Lucas Chianca
- Luke Shepardson
- Makuakai Rothman
- Mark Healey
- Mason Ho
- Nathan Florence
- Nathan Fletcher
- Paige Alms
- Ross Clarke-Jones
- Shane Dorian
- Tikanui Smith
The holding period for ‘The Eddie’ opens December 1, 2019 and runs through February 29, 2020.
The contest has not run since 2016, when more than 1.2 million people watched as Florence, then 23 years old, took home the title.
