Katherine Kealoha’s outspoken attorney withdrawing from the mailbox case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earle Partington is withdrawing as attorney for Katherine Kealoha.
Partington confirmed today that he will file the motion soon.
He was hired by the ex deputy prosecutor’s parents to assist during the mailbox trial in which Kealoha, her husband Louis - the ex police chief - and two other police officers were convicted of framing a man for a crime he didn’t commit.
Attorney Gary Singh is Kealoha’s court appointed attorney and was going to handle the two, upcoming criminal trials but last month Kealoha pleaded guilty in those cases.
Partington says only one lawyer is now needed because sentencing for all the crimes is combined and scheduled for March 17.
“The judge indicated in court when we were last there, that he didn’t want to see two lawyers appearing at sentencing," Partington said, "Katherine Kealoha has decided to let Gary Singh do the sentencing in federal court.”
Partington says he will continue to represent Kealoha in the motion for a new mailbox trial based on ineffective counsel.
