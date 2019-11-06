HNN Forecast: Trade winds briefly make a comeback before fading again

Some clouds and some sunshine today! A disturbance passing to the north of the state is bringing up a large band of high and mid level clouds across the islands. It is now concentrated over Maui County and Hawaii Island with gray skies blocking out the sun at times.
A few light shower bands are detected on local radar, otherwise conditions appear fairly dry for most areas but showers over windward and mauka neighborhoods may pick up later tonight.
A high pressure fan builds back in from the northwest on Wednesday allowing gentle trade winds to return to the region through Thursday. Shower activity will be light across the state favoring windward and mountain areas in the overnight hours. Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas mainly during the nights and mornings through Thursday. An area of high pressure will push south over the islands Friday giving way to light winds once again, as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.
Winds decrease again on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front from the northwest. Saturday's cold frontal boundary moves into the region from the northwest. This approaching low pressure system will weaken the the trade winds through the weekend. Our weekend weather will depend on the strength and location of a weakening cold front approaching the islands. Light and variable winds are expected, possibly becoming light south-westerlies on Saturday.
At least overnight temps are cooling down- helping make it feel nice and cool compared to last month when we were still sitting in the low 80s for most of the evening!
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.