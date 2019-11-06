HNN Forecast: Trade winds briefly make a comeback before fading again

A high pressure fan builds back in from the northwest on Wednesday allowing gentle trade winds to return to the region through Thursday. Shower activity will be light across the state favoring windward and mountain areas in the overnight hours. Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas mainly during the nights and mornings through Thursday. An area of high pressure will push south over the islands Friday giving way to light winds once again, as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.