Gabbard signs up for primary, stands up for 9/11 families
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, center, addresses a crowd outside the New Hampshire Statehouse, in Concord, N.H., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, after signing up to get on the Democratic ballot for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, which hasn't been scheduled yet but is expected to be held Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Hunter Woodall) (Source: Hunter Woodall)
November 6, 2019 at 5:20 AM HST - Updated November 6 at 5:20 AM

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard combined signing up for New Hampshire’s presidential primary with standing up for survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

After her visit to the secretary of state's office Tuesday, the Democrat joined a 9/11 survivor outside the Statehouse to repeat her call for the public release of documents that she believes could tie Saudi Arabia to the 9/11 attacks.

She says the courage and strength shown by 9/11 survivors and family members speaks to leadership style she would bring to a government that currently serves the rich and powerful and puts the interests of other countries ahead of the American people.

The filing period for the first-in-the-nation primary ends Nov. 15.

