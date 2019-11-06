Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Kalihi home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-alarm blaze destroyed a home in Kalihi on Wednesday afternoon and sent thick black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Kealia Drive about 1:15 p.m.
It was declared under control by about 1:35 p.m.
There was no immediate word on injuries or whether was inside the home when it caught fire.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.
