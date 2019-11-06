Elderly man dies after falling into lava tube in Hilo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly man died Monday after falling into a lava tube in Hilo, Big Island police said.
Authorities first responded to reports of a missing elderly man at around 8:30 a.m.
After arriving at his home in Kaumana, they discovered that the man had fallen through a soft area of ground into a lava tube on his property. His body was roughly 22 feet below the surface, authorities said.
Firefighters rappelled into the lava tube and brought the man’s body back to the surface.
The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy determined that the man died from injuries consistent with falling.
Foul play is not suspected in this case.
Police are investigating.
