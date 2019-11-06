Cost of government response to TMT protest at Mauna Kea tops $10M

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a worrisome milestone, the price tag to government agencies for the ongoing response to the TMT protest at Mauna Kea now tops $10 million.
On Tuesday, Hawaii County said it’s spent at least $4.8 million so far on personnel and supplies.
That’s in addition to the more than $5.3 million spent by the state.
Costs to the other counties for their response early on in the protest tops $230,000.
The protest at the base of Mauna Kea is now in its 114th day, and a resolution is nowhere in sight.
Those who call themselves protectors of Mauna Kea say they’ll stand their ground for as long as it takes and say Hawaii taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for TMT and security.
Supporters of the Thirty Meter Telescope, meanwhile, say the $1.4 billion project has gotten all the necessary approvals and construction should be allowed to proceed.
