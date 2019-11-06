A cancer survivor had a wish of playing golf in the Aloha State. It came true

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A young cancer survivor recently had a wish granted here in the islands.
Max Jones is a 21-year-old dedicated golfer from Orlando, Fla.
Last year he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Through painful treatments, he was able to receive a bone marrow transplant, giving him the chance to live a full life once again.
The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation grants wishes to young adults like him who are living with cancer.
Someone nominated Max to the foundation in order to fulfill his one wish of playing golf with his family here in the Aloha State, and this week, his wish came true.
"It’s been a year now since that transplant and this vacation is kind of the celebration for me coming a year out, which basically means I’m a normal kid again which is such a relief,” Jones said.
The city provided him with free rounds at the Ala Wai Golf Course.
Jones later shared that he has a new bucket list goal of playing golf in all 50 states.
After an enjoyable trip, he and his family are set to head home this week, but he says he hopes to be back in Hawaii sometime in the future.
