Board of Regents to consider new rules on vehicles, commercial activity on Mauna Kea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Regents are considering new rules for Mauna Kea on Wednesday.
The guidelines aim to limit the amount of vehicles and commercial activity on the mountain.
Critics say the rules also limit cultural practitioners.
The board could adopt the rules or request another round of public hearings.
The regents could also adopt a resolution on the stewardship of Mauna Kea. It looks at 12 proposals that include timelines for decommissioning five telescopes and restarting commercial tours.
The meeting at the University of Hawaii at Hilo started around 9 a.m.
This story will be updated.
