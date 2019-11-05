Wahine to take on Cal State Fullerton in Big West Tournament on Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i soccer team will play its first-ever Big West Conference Tournament match on Thursday as the No. 4 seed against No. 1 seed, Cal State Fullerton.
UH hasn’t competed in a conference tournament match since 2011, the program at the time was a member of the Western Athletic Conference as the No. 3 seed, falling to No. 6 New Mexico State, 2-1.
The 2011 campaign isn’t just the last season UH competed in a conference tournament, it was also the first season under head coach Michele Nagamine.
The all-time series between the two programs heavily favors the Titans with a 12-2-1 advantage, as Fullerton also enters the tournament as the top overall seed. It has been over a decade since UH last knocked off CSF, and that was in 2008 with 3-2 advantage on the road at Fullerton.
The offense has struggled at times for the 'Bows during the 2019 season, UH has totaled just 19 goals through 17 matches.
However, UH has proven to be a second-half team in more ways than one. The Wahine have netted 14 goals in the second half of the season against Big West teams. Offensively, 15 of the 19 goals scored this season have come in the second half of their matches.
Eight different players have registered goals for UH this season, as Kayla Watanabe, Kayla Ryan, Kelci Sumida, and Mckenzie Moore, have accounted for 15 of those 19 goals.
The match between the Wahine and Titans will take place at 5:30 Hawai’i time and can be streamed here.
