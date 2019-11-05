‘Wahine Made’ artist Margaret Rice paints strong, fierce, beautiful women

So how did it all begin? "I've been doing art all my life," said Rice. "My mom is a watercolor artist, as well as all her brothers and sisters. From the get-go my mother always had crayons, paints, clay, all around. (She) always put us in every art class that was available. She also kind of self-taught us. Growing up our house was filled with Pegge Hopper, Paul Gauguin, Susan Montgomery Hansen, so we kind of always had those female island life figures around. My mom is a huge fan of all those artists. My room, my brother's room, even in our living room (was) just filled with that kind of vibe."