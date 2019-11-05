‘Wahine Made’ artist Margaret Rice paints strong, fierce, beautiful women

Margaret Rice is a name you are going to want to take note of. The Kailua-born artist is a full-time nurse at Queens Medical Center, but it's the beautiful images of women she is capturing in her art that's got social media buzzing.
"When I sit down and think 'what am I going to create' I definitely always turn towards showing that female figure in her limelight," said Rice. "So many things can encompass a woman. We' re feminine and motherly and caring and kind, but we're strong, we're independent, we have attitude, we have fight and I try to show that in my art."
Her paintings, which she's turning into pareos, bucket hats and more, capture Island vibes and island woman. "We have so much mix of people in Hawaii. Everyone is a little bit of something so (I'm) trying to show that range of women, no matter what color their skin tone or hair or whatever. Just showing that beauty and strength in all the women."
So how did it all begin? "I've been doing art all my life," said Rice. "My mom is a watercolor artist, as well as all her brothers and sisters. From the get-go my mother always had crayons, paints, clay, all around. (She) always put us in every art class that was available. She also kind of self-taught us. Growing up our house was filled with Pegge Hopper, Paul Gauguin, Susan Montgomery Hansen, so we kind of always had those female island life figures around. My mom is a huge fan of all those artists. My room, my brother's room, even in our living room (was) just filled with that kind of vibe."
About Margaret Rice:
With a minor obsession to creativity, Margaret Rice is the artist moved by the natural beauty, enchantment and culture of her island home. Born on Oahu, she captures the bold and lush colors, textures and mood that she has long been surrounded by. Through her art and illustrations she brings to life her heart's inspiration on paper.
For more information: @margie_rice, margaretricestudio.com
