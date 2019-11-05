So far this year, Hawaii has broken or tied more than 225 heat records

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve been thinking it’s abnormally hot this year, it’s not your imagination.
In fact, the National Weather Service said it’s a “seemingly unprecedented” year of record-breaking or record-tying temperatures.
NWS said Tuesday that more than 225 heat records have been broken or tied so far this year.
These numbers were compiled from airports across the state from Jan. 1 to Nov. 4.
The place with the highest number of records was Kahului, with 50 records set.
Lihue saw 29 records broken, while 20 were broken in Honolulu and 14 in Hilo.
NWS is also looking to see if the last five years in Hawaii have been the hottest ever on record.
This summer, the state experienced blistering conditions with highs in the mid-90s. Scientists say a marine heat wave in the Pacific ― the second-largest ever recorded ― is largely to blame for the avalanche of record highs.
