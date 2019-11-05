Sistah Robi Kahakalau recalls “unbelievable” start to her long career in the Hawaiian music industry

During the talk story, McKenna reminisced about a favorite "Sistah Robi" song that inspired the journalist living in Los Angeles at the time to move back to the islands for good. "I kind of wrote 'Makua' for people that move away and then make them so homesick (so) they move back home," the popular singer said. "I've heard other people say Makua makes them homesick." She acknowledges many locals living on the mainland don't live there by choice. "It's cheaper to live and more affordable. In their heart they all want to come home. Nobody should be deprived of living here."