Kalaeloa Water Company customers told to use alternative water sources immediately until further notice

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The taps are running again in West Oahu, but Kalaeloa Water Company customers are warned not to start drinking it just yet.
As of Monday, it was still unclear how safe that water is.
The company said it is working with the State Department of Health’s Safe Drinking Water Branch to ensure the water is safe to drink and will have test results back on Tuesday, but they did not specify an exact time.
The problem began Sunday morning after an electrical issue at Kalaeloa Water Company may have compromised the water quality.
Residents of Kalaeloa Rental Homes were told to use alternative water sources for drinking and teeth brushing immediately until further notice.
“Being a nurse, I worry about people contacting some sort waterborne illness. I don't want to see extra patients at my hospital,” said Kalaeloa Rental Homes resident Melody Hall.
In addition, the Department of Education sent out a letter to parents because Barber’s Point Elementary School was also impacted.
The letter said the school closed all water fountains around the campus and gave students bottles of water and kids used hand sanitizer instead of washing their hands at sinks.
"We’re a community out there, a lot of families. A lot of families with babies and young children, school-aged children, elderly people,” Hall said. “People were asking, ‘Hey we got this notice, what is this all about? What do you mean we can’t drink our water?’ So, I’m not sure if everybody that needed to be notified to not drink their water yesterday was notified in a timely manner.”
A DOE spokesperson said Barber’s Point Elementary School will be open on Tuesday and they will notify parents if anything changes.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.