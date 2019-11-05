HNN Forecast: Tracking a weak front and swells for north & south shores

The surf along the north and west facing shores has subsided to below advisory criteria, thus the High Surf Advisory has been lowered. A slow lowering trend is expected through the next few days. A new northwest swell may bump the surf up to near advisory levels for north and west facing shores this coming Sunday through Monday. Surf along south facing shores will rise to near the summer average this weekend due to an out-of- season south swell. East facing shores will continue with small surf due to the lack of the trades. Even with the brief return of the northeast winds in the next couple of days, surf will be small there.