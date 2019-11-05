HNN Forecast: Tracking a weak front and swells for north & south shores

Good Tuesday evening. The skies are more gray today due to clouds filling in over the western end of the state associated with the tail-end of a weak front. There are not many showers reaching land with the heaviest of the rain staying over the ocean but a few more passing showers are possible with this band of clouds.
Light winds today will give way to increasing trade winds tonight through Thursday before diminishing again Friday. The trades will be on the lighter end so at times they could be variable during the day. These returning light trade winds will bring clouds and a few showers to windward areas, but the chance for heavy showers will diminish by tonight. And then, we are tracking a front approaching the state later in the forecast periods, it will bring the potential for unsettled weather this weekend.
The surf along the north and west facing shores has subsided to below advisory criteria, thus the High Surf Advisory has been lowered. A slow lowering trend is expected through the next few days. A new northwest swell may bump the surf up to near advisory levels for north and west facing shores this coming Sunday through Monday. Surf along south facing shores will rise to near the summer average this weekend due to an out-of- season south swell. East facing shores will continue with small surf due to the lack of the trades. Even with the brief return of the northeast winds in the next couple of days, surf will be small there.
Surfers getting excited about the action rising on each side of the island the last several days! The temps don't reflect that the seasons have change.... but the surf sure has to some degree.
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.