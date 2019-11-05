Hellvig and Okino notch conference honors after Wahine’s big weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball players Hanna Hellvig and Rika Okino earned Big West weekly honors following the Rainbow Wahine’s pair of wins over league-leaders UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly.
Hellvig earned a UH program record fourth Big West Freshman of the Week award while Okino earned her first career Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
Hawai’i’s pair of victories propelled the 'Bows into first place in the Big West conference with a 10-2 record, a half-game ahead of UCSB and Cal Poly.
Freshman Hellvig averaged 3.56 kills, 1.11 digs and 0.67 blocks per set while hitting blazing .308 (32-8-78) for the week. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter led UH with a combined 32 kills in the two matches.
Hellvig, compiled a career-high 19 kills on .304 (19-5-46) hitting clutch shots, in a marathon five-set win over the Gauchos on Friday. She also tallied six digs, two assists, a block and an ace for a team-high 20.5 points.
She continues to lead UH with 284 kills and is second on the team with 182 digs and third in total blocks (66).
Junior libero Rika Okino posted a team-high combined 35 digs over the weekend, helping to limit the Gauchos to a .218 hitting percentage, and holding the Mustangs to a .123 mark.
Okino recorded a career-high 25 digs in a five-set thriller over the Gauchos. Despite having just seven digs to start the match, Okino finished with 18 digs over the last two sets. She posted 12 digs (which matched her previous season match-high) in the fourth set alone.
The junior also produced six digs in the decisive fifth set, her 25 digs marked the highest amount for a UH player since Tita Akiu had 34 scoops against Baylor in last year’s NCAA Tournament’s First Round.
The Rainbow Wahine rose two position to No. 19 in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll and is up six spots in the NCAA RPI.
Hawai’i embarks on its final regular season road-trip this week to take on UC Davis on Friday, Nov. 8 and UC Riverside on Sunday, Nov. 10.
