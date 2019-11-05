Forecast: Light winds persist today with more large surf

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through 6 AM Tuesday. A SCA also remains in effect for the marine zones exposed to this northwest swell, which also runs through 6 AM Tuesday. Based on upstream buoy observations, only a slow gradual decline in the surf is expected, and as a result the HSA and SCA may need to be extended through the day Tuesday. This swell is then expected to continue to slowly subside through rest of the work week. A new moderate to large northwest swell is expected to arrive late in the weekend into early next week.