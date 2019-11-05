Forecast: Light winds persist today with more large surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue through Tuesday, with trade winds making a brief return Wednesday and Thursday before diminishing again by the end of the week.
A passing disturbance in the upper atmosphere will bring increasing high clouds, and some instability, Tuesday into Wednesday. This may allow a few heavy showers to develop over Kauai and Oahu Tuesday afternoon.
The returning trade winds will bring clouds and a few showers to windward areas, but the chance of heavy showers will diminish.
A front approaching the area this weekend may bring the potential for unsettled weather.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for most north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A small craft advisory also remains in effect for the marine zones exposed to this northwest swell, which also runs through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Based on upstream buoy observations, only a slow gradual decline in the surf is expected, and as a result the HSA and SCA may need to be extended through the day Tuesday.
This swell is then expected to continue to slowly subside through rest of the work week.
A new moderate to large northwest swell is expected to arrive late in the weekend into early next week.
