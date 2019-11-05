Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy at stake as Warriors and Spartans Clash this Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i football team will look to get back to its winning ways when they host San Jose State, Saturday, Nov. 9 at Aloha Stadium.
The teams will battle for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was created in honor of the legendary head coach of both programs, who passed away earlier this year.
The legendary Tomey, coached UH for 10 seasons from 1977-86, compiling a 63-46-3 record, and spent one season as special teams coordinator in 2011. He is also a member of UH’s Sports Circle of Honor.
Tomey also coached SJSU for five seasons which included a 9-win campaign in 2006.
Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich reflected on Tomey’s legacy at both programs following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa.
“It’s amazing to think that you can have such an amazing impact on college football, to be honored to this level,” said Rolovich. “We remind ourselves, the players, the coaches, that we’re not where we are without the level of work he put in here and some of his core values will stay true to the game as long as we have the game of football."
The Tomey legacy trophy is one of four rivalry trophies that UH competes for. The Warriors currently own two of those trophies, Paniolo Trophy (vs. Wyoming) and Island Showdown Trophy (vs. UNLV) after losing possession of the Kuter Trophy to Air Force last month.
The Warriors returned to the practice field in Manoa on Tuesday following a heartbreaking loss to rival Fresno St.
During UH’s 41-38 loss to the Bulldogs this past weekend, UH quarterback Cole McDonald was pulled from the game late in fourth quarter and replaced by Chevan Cordiero.
Both quarterbacks at times have shown the ability to lead the offense, and both have brought a different dynamic to the position.
Although McDonald has struggled at times throughout the season, the Warriors passing offense is still ranked No. 3 in the country, and McDonald is confident that his play will improve ahead of UH’s match-up with San Jose St.
“Those mistakes can get cleaned up and they will get cleaned up,” said McDonald following Tuesday’s practice. “Stuff happens it’s just football, you have to learn from it and move forward."
Kickoff between the Spartans and Warriors is set for 6:00 p.m.
