Bankruptcy filings in Hawaii reach highest level in 5 years

HONOLULU (AP) - Records indicate the number of bankruptcies filed in Hawaii last month marked the highest of any month since 2014.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that October’s 161 statewide filings represented a 19.3% increase over the 135 in the same period last year.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court released the data last week.
Last month's filings also represented a 15% increase from the 140 filed in September.
Records indicate the last period with a similar number of bankruptcies was in April 2014 when 162 were filed.
The 1,411 filings over 10 months are an increase of 11.7% over the 1,263 filed in the same period a year ago.
At an average rate of 141 per month, the cases could surpass the 2018 total of 1,490 by the end of November.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.