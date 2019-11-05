Victim killed in crash near Kahala Mall identified as 66-year-old woman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 66-year-old woman who was killed while crossing the road near Kahala Mall on Oct. 17.
She has been identified as Joan Duprey, of Honolulu.
Authorities said Duprey was hit by a car while crossing Kilauea Avenue in a marked crosswalk.
She died Nov. 1 of multiple blunt force injuries.
She was pushing a pet stroller with a small dog inside, authorities said.
The dog was not hurt.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.