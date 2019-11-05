Victim killed in crash near Kahala Mall identified as 66-year-old woman

November 5, 2019 at 8:01 AM HST - Updated November 5 at 8:18 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 66-year-old woman who was killed while crossing the road near Kahala Mall on Oct. 17.

She has been identified as Joan Duprey, of Honolulu.

Authorities said Duprey was hit by a car while crossing Kilauea Avenue in a marked crosswalk.

She died Nov. 1 of multiple blunt force injuries.

She was pushing a pet stroller with a small dog inside, authorities said.

The dog was not hurt.

