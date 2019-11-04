Troubled attorney previously tied to case against Kealoha charged with forging check

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Suspended attorney Christopher Woo is scheduled to face a judge as a criminal defendant Thursday.
Woo was arrested at the Aloha Pacific Credit Union on Fort Street Mall last week and charged with felony forgery, identity theft and attempted theft after he allegedly tried to cash a check payable to him for $4,010.
The account was held by a woman, and the case is being handled by the Elder Abuse section of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.
Woo is scheduled to enter a not guilty plea Thursday. Court records indicate he has been in custody since his arrest, unable to post $5,000 bail.
Woo was representing Big Island firefighter Jesse Ebersole when Ebersole lied to the grand jury about having an affair with Katherine Kealoha.
Ebersole has since changed attorneys and pleaded guilty. Because of Kealoha’s guilty plea, he was not required to testify.
Woo was also previously arrested by the FBI after he resisted cooperating, and said his laptop and phone were stolen after they were subpoenaed.
Two weeks ago, the Hawaii Supreme Court suspended Woo indefinitely from the practice of law after complaints of being unresponsive to clients and failing to cooperate with the Court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.
