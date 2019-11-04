Patients with Parkinson’s offer melodious kick-off to annual walk

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Patients living with Parkinson’s disease made their voices heard Sunday at Magic Island.
A new choir group, made up of patients with Parkinson’s disease, sang in front of dozens of people before the kick-off of the annual Hawaii Parkinson’s walk.
Singing is said to offer several benefits for people with the movement disorder, including speech and coordination.
“There’s a lot of other conditions that mask it, there’s a lot of social reasons ― including education ― why people don’t know that they have Parkinson’s,” said Jerry Boster, president of the Hawaii Parkinson Association.
“Our no. 1 mission is to support the patient, and help them make a better life. So we do it through a variety of things ― talk story groups, caregiver support groups, exercise groups.”
The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Hawaii Parkinson Association and included vendors and a resource fair.
This year, roughly 400 patients, caregivers and relatives showed up to walk around Magic Island.
The donations collected exceeded the group’s $50,000 goal.
