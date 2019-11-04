Man dead, 7-month-old critically injured in overnight Nanakuli crash

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead and a baby critically injured following a crash overnight in Nanakuli.
According to police, a 22-year-old man was heading north on Hakimo Road in a gray Chevrolet pickup truck around 11 p.m. Saturday. He had a 22-year-old woman and a 7-month-old girl as his passengers in the front seat.
Police said the driver was speeding when the truck spun out and crashed into a utility pole.
The force of the crash killed the driver at the scene. Police said the woman and baby were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The woman’s condition has since improved to serious.
The identity of the driver hasn’t yet been released.
Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors.
This is the 42nd traffic fatality on Oahu roads this year.
This investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
