Judge for Kealohas faces tough decisions ahead of sentencing in 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sentencing for Katherine and Louis Kealoha is set for March.
But before they learn their fates, the court has several issues to work out, including who is liable for restitution to victims in the cases and what range of sentences apply to the defendants.
The government is arguing that officers Derek Hahn and Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen, who were convicted in a massive public corruption case along with the Kealohas, are liable to pay back some of that money to victims because they are technically “jointly and severally liable” for the restitution.
The officers argue that they were convicted of helping frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, with the theft of the Kealohas’ mailbox.
But, they say, they weren’t convicted of stealing from Puana and his mother, Florence.
“My client didn’t know Florence Puana," said Hahn’s attorney, Birney Berva. "She didn’t know him. and I don’t think it was reasonably foreseeable to my client that any of this stuff was happening.”
Bervar said to hold a defendant liable for restitution he or she has to know the crime would lead to financial losses for the victims.
“I mean (Hahn) didn’t get a dime of Florence Puana’s money or Gerard Puana’s money,” Bervar said. “He didn’t get a dime; it all went to the Kealohas.”
Katherine Kealoha’s attorney, Earle Partington, said she has no assets available for restitution.
There has been some money set aside from the government’s sale of their home. The restitution for the Puana’s is about $290,000.
That issue and another significant sentencing question will be debated at a hearing on December 15.
Once the judge rule, it will take at least another month for federal probation officials to calculate the ranges of prison time and restitution.
Lawyers say the other disagreement in the mix has to do with how much time the defendants may have to serve ― and stems from confusion caused by the jury.
Even though the case was widely understood to be about the violation of the Puanas’ civil rights, because all the defendants abused their law enforcement positions the jury did not check the box that said “deprivation of civil rights” on the verdict form.
Instead, the jurors marked the box that said “obstruction of justice” was the means of the crime. That is a much less serious crime when it comes to determining the guidelines for the judge at sentencing.
The defense said the jury must have intended that result, but the government said it was a mistake. Sentencing experts in the federal probation department at first agreed with the government in their recommendations, but defense attorneys say probation has changed its position to side with them.
Partington said prosecutors made a mistake by failing to require the Kealohas admit to civil rights violations in their guilty pleas last week.
Meanwhile, Partington said Katherine Kealoha, a former high-ranking deputy city prosecutor, has been in solitary confinement at the federal detention center.
Partington told reporters he had been told ― apparently by someone other than Kealoha ― that she was in “the shoe,” slang for a single person cell away from the general inmate population.
“Apparently she was put in there for her own protection; that’s what we are told,” Partington said.
“There was apparently a problem, not a violent problem, but a problem with another female inmate and the government decided to put her up in the shoe to protect her from anything possibly happening.”
Louis Kealoha, Honolulu’s former police chief, remains free on bond as he awaits sentencing.
