Huge swell peaks Monday with more hot humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf will rise and possibly reach warning levels Monday into Monday night as the swell peaks. Seas are expected to rise above Small Craft Advisory threshold tonight as well, and remain elevated through Monday night for exposed coastal waters. This swell is expected to slowly subside through rest of the week with a few small reinforcements during that period. A moderate northwest swell is possible next weekend.
A stalled cold front will diminish over the western side of the state through Monday with scattered showers lingering over Kauai. The eastern half of the state will remain relatively dry in this variable wind pattern. Gentle trade winds return on Wednesday and Tuesday before weakening back to light and variable on Friday and Saturday as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.
