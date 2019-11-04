HPD searching for suspects in a smash-and-grab at an Ala Moana department store

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Three suspects are on the run following an early smash-and-grab Monday at Macy’s Ala Moana.
Police say around 2 a.m., three suspects rammed a vehicle through the doors of the Macy’s on the second level.
Shattered glass and broken door frames littered the scene as the suspects stole merchandise and fled.
Shortly after in Makiki, a vehicle possibly used in the crime was found abandoned. The crooks apparently set the vehicle on fire, HPD said. For two hours, Prospect Street was closed between Pele Street and Iolani Ave.
So far, no one has been arrested yet. Police have classified the case as second-degree burglary and arson.
No injuries were reported. Anyone with information should call police.
This story may be updated.
