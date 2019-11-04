HNN Forecast: Tracking a weak front and bigger surf

What a beautiful start to November! But it does not feel like Autumn, more like Summer! This summer-like weather will continue as light and muggy winds continue to dominate the forecast.
Also the tail end of a front will weaken over the western portion of the island chain today, with scattered showers expected to linger over Kauai and over the channel. The eastern half of the state will remain relatively dry in this variable wind pattern. Gentle trade winds will return on Wednesday and Thursday, then weaken to light and variable on Friday and Saturday as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.
Let's talk surf! High Surf Advisory is in effect through tonight for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight, and will approach warning levels during the peak. This swell is expected to slowly subside through rest of the week with a few minor reinforcements during that period. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for zones exposed to the northwest swell, which also runs through tonight. Later, a small to moderate, short-period NNW swell is expected to arrive this weekend.
A couple out-of-season, south-southwest to south swells are expected late this week, rising to around the summer average beginning Friday. East shore surf will remain well below seasonal levels due to the light winds.
It may still feel hot, but the ocean is showing us that winter is nearing the islands with these bigger swells in the country. Be safe and admire from a safe distance.
