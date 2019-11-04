HNN Forecast: Tracking a weak front and bigger surf

Let's talk surf! High Surf Advisory is in effect through tonight for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight, and will approach warning levels during the peak. This swell is expected to slowly subside through rest of the week with a few minor reinforcements during that period. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for zones exposed to the northwest swell, which also runs through tonight. Later, a small to moderate, short-period NNW swell is expected to arrive this weekend.