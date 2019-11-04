Hawaii’s Kurt Suzuki dons MAGA hat, flashes shaka at White House event

Hawaii's own Kurt Suzuki got a shout-out from the president at the White House on Monday. (Source: White House)
By HNN Staff | November 4, 2019 at 11:09 AM HST - Updated November 4 at 11:11 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Trump welcomed the 2019 World Series champions ― the Washington Nationals ― to the White House on Monday for a big celebration.

And Hawaii native Kurt Suzuki got a special shout-out from the president for his walk off, three-run homer in the bottom of 9th inning against the New York Mets back in September.

The Nats were down 10-4 in the ninth inning and ended up winning 11-10 thanks to the Maui boy.

At the White House event, Suzuki donned a Make America Great Again hat, flashed a shaka and told attendees, “I love you all. Thank you."

Trump gave Suzuki a hug and responded, "I didn’t know that was going to happen.”

The meet-up and Suzuki’s decision to wear the MAGA hat had Suzuki trending on Twitter within hours.

