Hawaii’s Kurt Suzuki dons MAGA hat, flashes shaka at White House event

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Trump welcomed the 2019 World Series champions ― the Washington Nationals ― to the White House on Monday for a big celebration.
And Hawaii native Kurt Suzuki got a special shout-out from the president for his walk off, three-run homer in the bottom of 9th inning against the New York Mets back in September.
The Nats were down 10-4 in the ninth inning and ended up winning 11-10 thanks to the Maui boy.
At the White House event, Suzuki donned a Make America Great Again hat, flashed a shaka and told attendees, “I love you all. Thank you."
Trump gave Suzuki a hug and responded, "I didn’t know that was going to happen.”
The meet-up and Suzuki’s decision to wear the MAGA hat had Suzuki trending on Twitter within hours.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.