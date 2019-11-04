Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Portland returns to HNL after engine trouble

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hawaiian Airlines flight was forced to turn around on its way to Portland from Honolulu Sunday.
Flight 26 took off from HNL just before 2 p.m.
The Airbus A 321neo was carrying 189 passengers and seven crewmembers when the pilot was forced to turn around.
A spokesperson says about 30 minutes after takeoff, a cockpit system indicated a possible issue in one of the two engines.
One traveler on the flight said passengers heard a loud noise that suddenly came from one of the wings.
“The plane started to have some pretty significant shaking after that. And it also became clear that we were losing altitude pretty quickly,” the passenger who wanted to remain anonymous said. “One side of the plane was at an angle, as if the engine wasn’t working at all. The nose of the plane was angled downward.”
“I’ve been flying a lot throughout my life, and I was very uncertain whether or not we were going to be able to make it back to the islands. I’d never experienced anything like this,” the passenger added.
The airline provided meal vouchers to the passengers and accommodated them on a later flight.
