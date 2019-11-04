Authorities seek ways to protect children in the islands from sexual exploitation

It’s important to understand that child sex trafficking — also referred to as the commercial sexual exploitation of children — does not involve transporting victims across boundaries or borders. Trafficking can occur within one state, one island, one community, one neighborhood. Often the victims believe the trafficker is their boyfriend, but officials say education can help people understand what child sex trafficking really is: an adult taking advantage of a vulnerable juvenile and using force, fraud or coercion to compel that child to engage in sex for profit.