Detour in place for some drivers heading to Sand Island amid road improvements

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Starting this week, the right turn lane from Nimitz Highway onto Sand Island Access Road will be closed.
The DOT is closing the turning lane weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Nov. 8.
Crews will be installing a raised sidewalk and concrete pedestrian path.
Traffic officials say the project is meant to help people walking to and from Puuhale Elementary School.
During hours of the closure, drivers will be detoured to Puuhale Road then to Auiki Street to get back onto Sand Island Access Road.
The state is hoping to complete the work by December.
