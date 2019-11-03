2 women dead after truck falls more than 180 feet off Hana Highway

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women were killed in a double fatal crash on Maui Saturday night.
Police said it happened on Hana Highway near Maliko Gulch just before 9 p.m.
Hana resident Breeze Kalalau, 23, was behind the wheel of a silver 2020 Toyota Tacoma heading east. 21-year-old Rhe-Zhene Puailihau of Kahului was a passenger, police said.
A police investigation revealed that Kalalau failed to negotiate a curve in the road near the gulch, drove off the roadway onto the dirt overlook, eventually going over the embankment.
Police said the Toyota then dove 188 feet over the cliff, landing upside-down on its roof, partially submerged in the water.
Photos shared with Hawaii News Now from Maui 24/7 showed just the wheels of the truck visible above the water as recovery crews lifted equipment to the scene of the crash.
The two women died at the crash site.
Police said Kalalau was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, Puailihau was not.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the possible involvement of speed, drugs or alcohol.
This is Maui County’s 18th and 19th fatality this year. This time last year, there were 16 traffic deaths.
This story may be updated.
