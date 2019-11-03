Spectrum services limited for Kauai residents for the second time this week

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kauai residents are experiencing an outage of Spectrum services, including television, internet and phone service. Customers reported the problem just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
According to a Spectrum spokesperson, a third-party carrier’s network fiber was damaged. They say an engineering team is working with the party to restore services.
Frustrated customers took to Twitter to find out what was going on, saying there’s been little information from the company. Representatives told them that they did not have a timeline for repairs.
This is the second time in one week that Kauai residents were left with limited TV, phone and internet services.
On Oct. 27, Spectrum reported an outage that affected businesses and homes. That incident lasted up to two days for some customers. A third-party carrier’s network fiber was damaged that time, too.
It’s not known if the damaged fiber Saturday is the same one that caused the first outage.
The company says it appreciates customers’ patience and are working to bring service back as quickly as possible.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.