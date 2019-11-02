Showers creeping toward Kauai with light winds statewide

Winds will remain light over the state with a chance of afternoon showers for interior and mountain areas. Kauai and perhaps Oahu could see a few more clouds and showers as a weakening cold front moves in and then stalls, either over the Garden Isle or in the Kauai channel through Monday. The front should weaken Tuesday and then be pushed to the northwest by returning light trade winds, but those trades will still be weak enough to allow for sea breezes with afternoon clouds and perhaps some pop-up showers.
Surf will be rising a bit for north and west shores, and then get even bigger Sunday night into Monday, possibly into the advisory level range. The south shores could get a few overlapping swells late next week, while east shores will remain small due to a lack of trade winds.
