HPD arrests teen accused of multiple car break-ins in Kahala

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police arrested a teenager tied to a string of car break-ins.
Authorities believe the 15-year-old boy was responsible for breaking in to about a dozen cars in Kahala since August.
Investigators believe he stole the victims’ belongings. In one case, he allegedly took a woman’s credit card and tried to use it.
He was arrested Friday released pending further investigation.
The boy may face multiple theft charges along with breaking and entering.
