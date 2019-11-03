Gabriel sets school record in UCF’s 44-29 win over Houston

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillon Gabriel continues to make history in just his first college season.
The former Mililani Trojan threw for 298 yards and completed 21 of his 30 passing attempts to lead the Knights to a 44-29 win over Houston.
His 298 yard passing outing against the Cougars puts Gabriel at 2,335 yards on the season which is a new UCF Freshman passing yard record.
Gabriel and the Knights will next hit the road against Tulsa on Nov. 8.
