Forecast: Weak front to increase showers for Kauai, maybe Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will remain light over the state with a chance of afternoon showers for interior and mountain areas. Kauai and perhaps Oahu could see a few more clouds and showers as a weakening cold front moves in and then stalls, either over the Garden Isle or in the Kauai channel through Monday. The front should weaken Tuesday and then be pushed to the northwest by returning light trade winds, but those trades will still be weak enough to allow for sea breezes with afternoon clouds and perhaps some pop-up showers.