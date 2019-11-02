Warriors host Bulldogs in pivotal conference clash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday’s game between the Bulldogs and Warriors is a game that needs little introduction.
The contest this weekend will be the 52nd match-up between the two programs, the Bulldogs have served as UH’s longest rival.
With both teams just one game out of the lead in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference players and coaches for the Warriors know Saturday is pivotal.
“Whoever doesn’t pull out of this game is probably getting knocked out of the race for the championship on our side,” said UH offensive coordinator Brian Smith following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa. “There is a lot at stake and both teams are playing really well right now, so its exciting to have more of a rivalry there.”
Following back-to-back conference losses, Warriors defensive back Ikem Okeke says the team’s ‘players only’ meeting re-energized the teams focus ahead of the last slate of games of the season.
“We lost the last two in conference and we decided as a team we have to come out everyday with more energy," said Okeke. “We need to be better focused and more in-tuned with each other.”
Kick-off between the Warriors and Bulldogs is set for 6:00 p.m.
