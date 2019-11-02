Wahine soccer program makes history

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team clinched a spot in the Big West Tournament for the first time in program history on Friday.
The Wahine compiled a 4-1-2 record during conference play and Cal Poly’s 3-2 win over UC Irvine helped clinch the teams inaugural birth into the tournament.
UH will next take on Long Beach St. on Sunday and must win in order to keep their chances of a regular season Big West Championship alive.
The Wahine will also have an opportunity to host a Big West Tournament game if they defeat Long Beach St. and CSUN and Fullerton tie their match on Sunday.
UH would also need Santa Barbara to lose or tie their game against UC Irvine.
