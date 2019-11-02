Visitor from Michigan dies in waters off north Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old man died Thursday in waters off Kauapea Beach on Kauai, according to the Kauai Police Department.
Authorities say 60-year-old Randy Thoen, a Michigan resident, appears to have become distressed while swimming in the surf break at the Kilauea-area beach. Bystanders on shore signaled to some surfers in the water, who were able to bring Thoen to shore.
One of the surfers, an off-duty firefighter, began to administer CPR, but the man could not be revived. He was transported to Wilcox Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Ocean conditions Thursday were not as dangerous as they were early in the week, when a high surf advisory was in effect for most Hawaiian islands, but wave heights were still elevated.
A second individual ran into trouble at the same beach while rescuers were responding to the emergency involving Thoen. He was administered oxygen and received some assistance at the scene, but was not taken to a hospital.
