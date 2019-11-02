State to extend Pali Highway hours as crews prepare to wrap up repairs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is extending Pali Highway hours, giving Windward Oahu drivers the opportunity to use the route seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The new hours kick off Monday.
Previously, the highway was open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Friday.
While drivers will get more time to use the highway, the state said overnight closures are still required to complete needed repairs.
Officials said the overnight work will close Honolulu-bound lanes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. six days a week. One Kailua-bound lane will also be closed.
The remaining work on the highway is expected to be finished by December.
Emergency repairs on the highway started in February following multiple rockslides caused by record rainfall. Crews have spent months on slope stabilization and repairs.
Meanwhile, the state Transportation Department said it will also reopen the Nuuanu Pali Lookout on Monday.
