Kauai police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Poipu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a condominium n Poipu.
Police said they were called to the Poipu Shores apartment on Friday morning to conduct a welfare check on a 50-year-old man who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday.
At the condo, they discovered the man’s body along with the body of a 48-year-old woman.
Identities for the two haven’t been released, and it’s not clear if they’re residents or visitors.
Police also didn’t say how the two are believed to have died.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.