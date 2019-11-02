HNN Forecast: Tracking a weak front, clouds for Kauai and Oahu

Good Sunday Evening. The winds will remain light over the state with a chance of afternoon showers for interior and mountain areas. Kauai and Oahu will see a few more clouds and showers fill in on Sunday as a weak cold front moves in and then stalls, over the western end of the state through Monday. The front should weaken Tuesday and then be pushed to the northwest by returning light trade winds, but those trades will still be weak enough to allow for sea breezes with afternoon clouds and perhaps some pop-up showers. The classic trade winds are being delayed and will likely arrive closer to the end of the week.