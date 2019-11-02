HNN Forecast: Tracking a weak front, clouds for Kauai and Oahu

Good Sunday Evening. The winds will remain light over the state with a chance of afternoon showers for interior and mountain areas. Kauai and Oahu will see a few more clouds and showers fill in on Sunday as a weak cold front moves in and then stalls, over the western end of the state through Monday. The front should weaken Tuesday and then be pushed to the northwest by returning light trade winds, but those trades will still be weak enough to allow for sea breezes with afternoon clouds and perhaps some pop-up showers. The classic trade winds are being delayed and will likely arrive closer to the end of the week.
Surf will be rising a bit for north and west shores, and then get even bigger Sunday night into Monday, possibly into the advisory level range. The south shores could get a few overlapping swells late next week, while east shores will remain small due to a lack of trade winds.
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha. Hard to believe November has arrived.... before we know it the holidays will be here! And remember the clocks have been switched on the Mainland... now it is a two hour difference to the west coast.
