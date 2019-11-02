Family sues alleged drunk trolley driver who fatally struck elderly man

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of an elderly man who was fatally struck by a trolley bus in Kakaako is suing the alleged drunk driver.
An Oli Oli Trolley driven by David Kmetz struck and dragged 76-year-old Ernest Urata last year.
A security camera at the intersection Auahi and Cooke streets caught the crash on video.
Urata’s family is suing Kmetz, who allegedly had a bottle of alcohol with him and a blood alcohol level far above the legal limit.
The family is also suing the owner of the trolley and its operator, JTB Hawaii Travel.
Kmetz’s license has been revoked, His criminal trial is set for December.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.