Crusaders capture ILH Open Division Title 21-14 over Punahou

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Crusaders dominance on the gridiron continued on Friday night with a 21-14 victory over Punahou to capture the ILH Open Division title, while extending their consecutive winning streak to 36 games.
Crusaders quarterback Jayden de Laura led the way for the undefeated Crusaders tossing for 355 yards and running in two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, to lead the Crusaders (10-0) to their fifth consecutive Interscholastic League of Honolulu championship.
The Saint Louis offense did most of it’s damage early compiling 278 of its 424 yards of total offense by halftime.
Punahou finishes the season at 10-2 overall on the season with both losses coming to the Crusaders.
