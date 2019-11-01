Sunrise Open House: Waikiki condos under $600K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this week’s open house, let’s check out Waikiki!
Condos are the name of the game in that part of town.
This one on Seaside Avenue is going for $239,000 — way below the median price for Oahu.
The studio was just remodeled.
Beautiful mountain views and an extended lanai. Plus, the building has a pool!
Perfect for the Waikiki lifestyle.
Just around the corner is another condo with ocean views.
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is in the Discovery Bay building.
It’s just steps away from the beach, shopping and restaurants.
You’ll never run out of things to do, and all your friends will want to come over!
There’s a gym in the building, a sauna, a pool and 24-hour security.
It starts at $323,000.
And you don’t want to miss this gorgeous spot with spectacular views of Diamond Head.
Wake up inspired in this corner unit.
It's super convenient to the park, the zoo, and of course, famous Waikiki beach.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom place is going for $587,000, and your view won’t be obstructed because there’s a school below.
